Alliance Legionnaire receives Workhorse Award

Panhandle Post
 2 days ago
Alliance resident United States Navy Veteran Brad Moomey was honored at the regular monthly meeting of the Alliance American Legion Post #7 on Tuesday, April 5 with the presentation of the American Legion District 4 Workhorse Award by District 4 Vice Commander Steve Stanec. This...

