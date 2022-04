Tyson Fury, perhaps boxing's biggest star, defends his WBC heavyweight title Saturday against interim champion Dillian Whyte in a 12-round championship main event. Their showdown closes the curtain on the boxing card at Wembley Stadium in London, where a record sellout crowd of more than 90,000 spectators is expected. The pay-per-view main card is set for 2 p.m. ET. Fury comes in on the heels of his second knockout of Deontay Wilder to settle their historic trilogy in convincing fashion. Now, he turns his attention to Whyte, a fellow British fighter who is looking to make the most of an opportunity he has asked for repeatedly in the past few years.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO