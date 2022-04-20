ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: In The End

By Patrick Brown
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

The Hockey Writers

4 Veteran Forwards the Blackhawks Should Target in 2022 Offseason

Since Kyle Davidson was named the 10th general manager (GM) in franchise history on March 1, the Chicago Blackhawks have been in full rebuild mode. Their recent results have reflected it, too. Along with a 4-8-2 record since the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, they have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Winning isn’t a goal right now for the Blackhawks though, and nor should it be, as the team gets younger and prioritizes the future.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NHL Hall Of Famer, 5-Time Stanley Cup Champion Dead At 70

On Friday morning, the hockey world mourned the loss of an NHL legend and five-time Stanley Cup champion. Guy Lafleur, who starred for the Montreal Canadiens, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. Initial reports did not mention a cause of death, but Lafleur...
NHL
markerzone.com

TIM PEEL RIPS LEAH HEXTALL OVER WAYNE SIMMONDS INTERVIEW; GETS BLOCKED

Despite playing against each other several times since they entered the league, tough guys Wayne Simmonds of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pat Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning had their first fight Thursday night. It came after the two had been chirping and agitating each other all game long. Before that fight took place, Simmonds was interviewed in between periods by broadcaster Leah Hextall, who didn't seem to be aware that the two had never dropped the gloves.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Part Ways With van Riemsdyk Before 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers have some work yet to be done in the offseason after failing to qualify for the postseason in consecutive seasons. The plan has yet to be revealed as to exactly what Chuck Fletcher meant by a retooling. You have to assume that means prominent players are headed out and some are expected to be brought in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Some concern for Andrew Copp after exiting with lower-body injury in Rangers win

Andrew Copp left the New York Rangers win over the New York Islanders with what is being called a lower-body injury. His last shift came around the six minute mark of the third period. Copp skated off with no discernible issues after being involved in several scrums along the boards battling for pucks. Aside from leaving early and the Rangers saying he was hurt, there’s been no further update.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Massive brawl erupts between Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues [Video]

Let’s flashback to April 22, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings took on the St. Louis Blues in a game that would eventually include a massive brawl. With 81 seconds left in the game, a melee ensued in which six Blues received 75 penalty minutes and five Wings 63 minutes. (Only Slava Kozlov avoided a penalty, although he was part of a dogpile.) Fighting majors went to Martin Lapointe, Jamie Pusher and Bob Rouse for Detroit and Mike Peluso, Ricard Persson and Stephen Leach for St. Louis. Fans threw the usual debris onto the ice and at the bench, and the Wings raised their sticks toward the crowd as security moved in. … The fight fans for both teams might have wanted fizzled. After several skirmishes, Osgood rushed to the aid of Rouse, who was being double-teamed. Somehow, Fuhr became the fourth man in and ended up sitting on Rouse’s back. As linesman Gerard Gauthier restrained Osgood, Fuhr paid him a visit along the end boards. They chatted a bit, Gauthier left for more violent encounters, Fuhr gave Osgood a pat and Fuhr skated to the other end of the rink. … Free Press headline: Roped and tied.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins to have Jeff Carter, Evgeni Malkin Saturday at Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled two points ahead of the rival Washington Capitals in the all-important battle for third place in the Metropolitan Division standings via Thursday's impressive 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins that was notched without having injured first-choice goaltender Tristan Jarry in the lineup. Pittsburgh endured a scare...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Minnesota Wild to Fully Fund Minnesota Hockey's "Never Too Late" Hockey

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Treasure Island Resort and Casino, BMO Harris Bank, RBC Wealth Management, Andersen Windows and Doors, CHS and Securian today announced registration is open for Minnesota Hockey's "Never Too Late" Hockey Camps. The "Never Too Late" Hockey Camp serves as a free...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Red Wings assign Chase Pearson to Griffins

Pearson, 24, has suited up in three games for the Red Wings, including his NHL Debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders, tallying four hits, two shots and an even plus-minus rating in 6:45 average time on ice across the three contests for Detroit. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center has also skated in 49 games for the Griffins this season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. The third-year pro has appeared in 146 AHL games since making his pro debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Coyotes Forward Andrew Ladd to Play In 1,000th NHL Game Tonight

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd will skate in his 1,000th career NHL game tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks at Gila River Arena. The Coyotes will hold a pregame ceremony honoring Ladd's 1,000 game milestone on Friday, April 22 versus the Washington Capitals. Ladd becomes the 370th player...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Canucks, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates on talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, plus news on negotiations between the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeon. The Vancouver Canucks will need to make a difficult decision when it comes to Brock Boeser and the Montreal Canadiens, along with the rest of the hockey world has lost a legend in Guy Lafleur.
PITTSBURGH, PA
