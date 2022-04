Julién Davenport is heading to Chicago. The veteran offensive tackle is signing with the Bears, reports Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. The 2017 fourth-round pick out of Bucknell spent the first two seasons of his career with the Texans, including a 2018 campaign where he started 15 games. He was included in the Dolphins/Texans Laremy Tunsil trade in 2019, and he started eight games during his first season in Miami. However, despite dressing for every game, he was limited to only five percent of his team’s offensive snaps in 2020.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO