Public Health

Hochul announces new round of cannabis safety PSAs on 4/20

By Giavanni Alves
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new round of public service advertisements (PSAs) on Wednesday, just in time for 4/20, to inform New Yorkers about the safety risks involved with cannabis usage and how to mitigate them. The PSAs are part of an ongoing public health...

