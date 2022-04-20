ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Josh Brolin’s Favorite Role Is Being a Dad! Cutest Photos of the ‘Avengers’ Actor’s 4 Kids

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZZh4_0fEpBJyx00

Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin is a superhero dad! Spending time with his four kids is something he values above anything else. The Academy Award nominee shares son Trevor and daughter Eden with ex-wife Alice Adair, and daughters Westlyn and Chapel with wife Kathryn Boyd.

Josh’s marriage to Alice lasted from 1988 to 1994. They became parents for the first time when they welcomed Trevor in 1988. Eden was born in 1994. Much like their famous parents, Josh’s two older kids both went on to pursue careers in Hollywood, with Eden landing the role of Mia on the hit Paramount series Yellowstone. The actress worked hard to earn her big breakout role.

​​“I don’t want to say that acting was something that I felt resigned to, but I was willing to explore it and continue being in the frame of mind where I have other things that I’ve enjoyed doing,” she told Parade in August 2020. “I did other jobs that I didn’t mind at all. This is something that has continued to fall into place for me, and I’m allowing that to happen.”

After a nine-year marriage to actress Diane Lane beginning in 2004 and ending in 2013, Josh found love with Kathryn. The couple wed in 2016 after three years of dating. In 2018, they welcomed daughter Westlyn. Their youngest daughter, Chapel, was born in 2020. The Outer Range star took a bit of a different approach to fatherhood when his little girls were born.

“When I had my older kids, when they were young, I was really into it,” he told Fatherly.com in April 2019. “I was always into being a dad. But I was always worried about not working. It was based on what was available and who was interested. The day after Eden was born, I was on a plane for New York to do a pilot. It was horrible. This time, I took 17 months off to be with Kathryn through the whole pregnancy and until the baby was four months old.”

Josh is always sharing sweet photos and memories of his children on Instagram whenever he gets the chance!

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Josh’s four kids.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Kathryn Boyd
Person
Diane Lane
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Avengers#Fatherhood#Academy Award#Chapel#Paramount#Parade
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Berry Gordy’s 8 Kids Are His World! See Rare Photos of the Motown Founder With His Children Over the Years

Family means the world to Motown founder Berry Gordy! For more than six decades, he helped some of the biggest artists launch their careers under his successful label, all while balancing fatherhood. The Kennedy Center Honors recipient is a dad to eight children and several talented grandchildren, whom he has stepped out with for rare appearances over the years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Closer Weekly

Diana Ross Had 2 ‘Baby Loves’ in Her Life! Meet Ex-Husbands Robert Ellis Silberstein and Arne Naess Jr.

Icon Diana Ross has learned a thing or two about love. In 1971, she married her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, just one year after she released her first self-titled studio album, Diana Ross. However, their romance didn’t last long because they got divorced in 1977. After they split up, the “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” musician went on to marry businessman Arne Naess Jr. in 1985. Their marriage lasted longer, but they ultimately separated 15 years later in 2000.
RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria’s Kids Are an Amazing Bunch! Meet the Couple’s Blended Family

Alec Baldwin has had quite the successful Hollywood career with big-time movies and a long-running gig on Saturday Night Live, but the actor’s children will always take precedence over his showbiz career. Alec’s blended family includes his eldest daughter, Ireland, and his younger kids, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and baby Lucia, with wife Hilaria Baldwin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy