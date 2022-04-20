ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Grind2Energy: A system for making food greener

By Sarah Bond
Daily Illini
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the United States Department of Agriculture, up to 40% of all food in the U.S. is wasted. In the University dining halls, food waste is only at 2%. Since 2019, the University dining halls and the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District have been repurposing food waste into energy and...

dailyillini.com

