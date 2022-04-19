ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

The 25th Original One-Act Play Festival

By Submitted by webmaster
avc.edu
 1 day ago

Join us for Seven AVC Premieres of Original...

www.avc.edu

WBOC

Jellyfish Festival Announces Jimmy Charles as Headline Act

OCEAN CITY, Md.– Organizers of Ocean City's annual Jellyfish Festival have announced country rocker Jimmy Charles as the main stage headliner on Saturday, June 4, with a live band performance on the beach. “What a perfect way to spend an evening – a cold beer in your hand and...
The Week

Oscar contender to be adapted into a stage musical

CODA is riding its wave of Oscar momentum all the way to the theater. The Apple TV+ film, which is competing for Best Picture at Sunday's Oscars, is set to be turned into a stage musical. The film centers around a "child of deaf adults" who decides to pursue her love of singing.
MarketWatch

Broadway is seeing a sales boom — thanks to Wolverine (aka Hugh Jackman)

Two years after theaters shut down because of the pandemic, Broadway is seemingly back on track. And Hugh Jackman is leading the way. Many shows are enjoying respectable, if not robust, sales, according to figures released Tuesday by the Broadway League, the industry’s trade group. Chief among them: a revival of “The Music Man” that stars Jackman, the actor best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men cinematic franchise.
The Hollywood Reporter

Amber Ruffin Co-Written ‘Some Like It Hot’ Stage Adaptation to Open on Broadway in December

Some Like It Hot, the stage musical based on the MGM film of the same name and co-written by NBC late night star Amber Ruffin, will officially open on Broadway this December, producers announced Wednesday. Co-written by Matthew López, the Tony Award-winning Inheritance playwright set to make his directorial debut with Amazon Studios’ LGBTQ romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, the musical comedy is set to open on Dec. 11 at the Shubert Theatre. Preview performances will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with general tickets to go on sale beginning May 2.More from The Hollywood ReporterJay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director...
Deadline

Cannes Film Festival Unveils 2022 Poster

Click here to read the full article. The Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday revealed the poster for its upcoming 75th edition, with more than a nod to Peter Weir’s 1998 film The Truman Show starring Jim Carrey as its inspiration. The poster features the scene in the Paramount film in which Carrey’s Truman is touching a sky of clouds while ascending a staircase, with a large “75” added to the mix to represent the fest’s milestone edition. “Peter Weir and Andrew Niccol’s The Truman Show (1998) is a modern reflection of Plato’s cave and the decisive scene urges viewers to not only...
Collider

‘Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow’ Set for Musical Adaptation by Drew Goddard

Paramount Pictures has announced that they have acquired the rights to adapt the young adult fantasy novel Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow from Jessica Townsend. The upcoming musical adaptation of the bestselling novel has brought on The Martian and The Cabin in the Woods writer Drew Goddard writing the screenplay. The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will return to the director's chair for the upcoming film.
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Climbs To $35M As ‘Macbeth’ Scores And Stalwarts ‘Six’, ‘Harry Potter’ Report Bests

Click here to read the full article. Six had its best week ever, Mrs. Doubtfire was back and several new shows joined the Broadway roster last week as box office climbed a total of 23% to $34,729,295. Compared to the previous week, Broadway total attendance was up about 16% to 261,835 for the 34 productions. The attendance figure indicates that about 87% of all available seats were filled during the week ending April 17, comparable to the week before. Among the notable numbers: The musical Six, which resumed previews post-Covid shutdown last September, grossed $1,357,276, topping its own high-mark of $1,347,922 for...
MOVIES

