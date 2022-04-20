ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Highlights From Day One Of Inaugural Raleigh-Durham Startup Week

By Suzanne Blake
grepbeat.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday marked the first day of the inaugural Raleigh-Durham Startup Week, a weeklong festival celebrating tech entrepreneurship in downtown Durham. The day included a workshop from NC IDEA’s former senior director John Austin on “How to Take an Idea and Find Out Who Your Customers Are;” panel discussions on building dev...

grepbeat.com

