Arlington, TX

Cowboys safeties Damontae Kazee, Darian Thompson meet with new teams

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Cowboys could be losing some of their safety net at the safety position as two of their deep-defensive backs have reportedly visited with other clubs in recent days.

Damontae Kazee was scheduled to meet with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. That news comes on the heels of Darian Thompson’s in-person visit with the Indianapolis Colts late last week, courtesy of NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo.

Longtime safety Keanu Neal, who was listed as a linebacker on the Cowboys’ 2021 roster, already left in free agency to sign with Tampa Bay. He’s said to be returning to the safety position with the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys have re-signed free agent safeties Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse to new contracts this offseason, ensuring their return to the team. They’ll join veteran Donovan Wilson, late-round draft pick Israel Mukuamu (now in his second year), and 2021 practice squad call-up Tyler Coyle.

Kazee came to Dallas last March eager to reunite with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who coached him in Atlanta. Coming off a 2020 Achilles tear, he saw heavy usage in 2021, taking over 78% of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps on the season and was in on 52 tackles, logging two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Thompson had been with the Cowboys since 2018, following two seasons with the Giants. The former third-round pick has amassed 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pick in his four seasons in Dallas, but he played only sparingly in 2021. He saw action in just five games, mostly on special teams.

There are several safeties still available on the open market, including Tyrann Mathieu, Landon Collins, and Terrell Edmunds. The Cowboys have not been big spenders in free agency, though, especially with other teams’ castoffs.

Among this year’s draft class, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton is the top prospect. Georgia’s Lewis Cine, Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker, Baylor’s Jalen Pitre, and Michigan’s Daxton Hill are also among the standouts, though the Cowboys historically stay away from drafting safeties until the late rounds.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dalton Schultz says Cowboys offense isn't as good without Amari Cooper

Since taking over as starting tight end in place of the injured Blake Jarwin in 2020, Dalton Schultz has continued to trend upward for Dallas. That season, he finished with a career-high 63 catches for 615 yards. A year later, Schultz maintained the starting role even with Jarwin back and had a breakout season. He replaced those career highs with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

