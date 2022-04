A sport has newfound popularity across the nation and here in Waukesha County, and its name has a ring to it — pickleball. According to USA Pickleball, pickleball grew in 2021 to 4.8 million players in the United States with a two-year growth rate of 39.3% — from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) 2022 Topline Participation Report released in February 2022. The SFIA report also proclaimed pickleball to be the fastest growing sport in the U.S.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO