Telfar's Shopping Bag, commonly known as the "Bushwick Birkin," is an It bag like none other. Featured on shows like "Insecure" and endorsed by celebrities like Beyoncé, Zoë Kravitz, and Lil Nas X, the rectangular carryall is not only a hot commodity, but for many, it's also a powerful symbol of representation. When Liberian American founder Telfar Clemens launched his unisex label in 2005, he specified in his mission statement that he aims to redefine luxury. Rather than create a culture of exclusivity, his approach to luxury is "not for you, for everyone." And with Shopping Bag styles retailing from $150 to $257, Clemens is indeed making luxury more accessible and inclusive.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 28 DAYS AGO