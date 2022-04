She was a pianist and singer with Willie Nelson as a family band. Willie Nelson’s first concert after her death was in part a tribute to her memory. Country music artist and pianist Bobbie Nelson has died at the age of 91. She died on March 10 in Austin, Texas. Her family announced via social media that she passed away “peacefully and surrounded by family,” though the post did not specify the cause of death. Bobbie, together with brother Willie Nelson, 88, made up the family band Willie Nelson and Family.

