ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa home inventory up 10% in past month, still 20% lower than 2021

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iI33s_0fEp1wmd00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mortgage rates in the U.S. are higher than they were a year ago, higher in fact than they’ve been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even further. Rates haven’t been close to 5% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage since November 2018.

According to real estate company Zillow , the higher mortgage rates are affecting the way homes are selling. While values are continuing to increase, the month-after-month price ramp up has slowed. Part of it is the mortgage rates going up, but also the lack of available homes to sell or buy.

DeSantis: Elon Musk trying to ‘liberate’ Twitter

In the Tampa metro area, only 9,228 homes were available for sale, a 27.3% lower portion than the year previous year, according to Zillow data. While total listings rose 11.6% from February to March nationally, inventory is still more than 50% lower than in 2019 across the country.

“Total listings jumped 11.6% from February, the biggest monthly gain in data through 2018,” Zillow said. “Looking back to the first quarter of 2019 for a pre-COVID seasonal comparison, national inventory this March was 52.2% below its March 2019 level.”

Additionally, Zillow said prospective homebuyers were not yet deterred by higher home prices caused by the housing shortage heating up the market. Coupled with higher mortgage rates, the Zillow home Value Index for March showed prices across the U.S. were up 20.6%.

Annual price growth in Tampa was 33.1%, according to Zillow. While average home prices in the country were about $337,500, in Tampa prices averaged nearly $353,000 instead. Zillow reported the monthly payment on a typical Tampa home was now $1,376, assuming a 30-year mortgage and a 20% down payment.

“That’s 23.1% higher than the start of the year, and 52.3% higher than a year ago,” Zillow said. “Newly pending sales are up 8.3% from February, and DOWN 20.1% from last year.” The rental costs are still higher than the updated mortgage reports, meaning owning a home, if you can purchase one, is still less expensive on a monthly basis than renting.

Recreational marijuana use still not legal in Florida

Home sales are happening faster, too.

“Across the U.S., inventory rose 11.6% in March, and newly pending sales grew by the exact same amount,” Zillow said. “The typical time on market also decreased to nine days, two days faster than in February.”

Issues of affordability aren’t confined to just home purchases and mortgage costs. Zillow’s data showed rents were up 28.1% in March, compared to the year before. The average rent in the Tampa metro was priced at $2,029, according to Zillow. It’s important to note that the price average covers all types of rentals, including houses and multi-bedroom apartments. The average rent in the U.S. was reported as $1,904 according to Zillow. They said it was the first slowdown in annual rent growth reported since February 2021.

The various factors changed in the housing market have caused Zillow to revise its growth forecast for March 2023. Now, the company expects growth to reach a level of 14.9%, compared to previous forecasts of 16.5% in the previous month. The company’s home sale forecast was lowered too, to 6.09 million home sales this year, 0.5% lower than 2021.

Florida judge who killed travel mask mandate was Trump appointee who never tried case

According to Zillow, overall inventory was at 754,000 homes available in March. It was the first growth recorded by the company in six months of “straight declines.” Of the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S., two market areas in Florida were in Zillow’s “top three fastest growing” areas. Those markets were Fort Myers and Sarasota. The third was Austin, Texas, ranked second, before Sarasota for growth.

However, Zillow said those predictions are based on a “remarkably competitive housing market” in 2022. With six more expected rate increases coming from the Federal Reserve this year and inflation continuing to increase, economic forecasts are constantly being amended as influential factors change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
Tampa, FL
Business
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Real Estate Company#Mortgage#Zillow
CNBC

Here’s how much the same mortgage costs now, compared to last year

Fewer people are shopping for homes, a sign that homebuyers are getting priced out of the market due to surging mortgage rates, which spiked to an average of 5% this week for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages. The fixed-rate mortgage rate jumped 0.28% in the last week alone, reaching a high not...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
TheStreet

Homeowners Rush to Unload Properties as Rates Rise

Rising mortgage rates could lead potential home buyers to shun the market, avoiding exorbitant interest payments. As a result, homeowners interested in selling are rushing to dump their domiciles before possible buyers run away, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Federal Reserve in March began its campaign to raise interest...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pending home sales decline for fourth consecutive month, underscoring down shift in housing market

The numbers: Pending home sales slid 4.1% in February, according to the monthly index released by the National Association of Realtors. The index reflects transactions where the contract has been signed for an existing-home sale, but the sale has not yet closed. Economists view it as an indicator for the direction of existing-home sales in subsequent months.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
WFLA

WFLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy