Obi-Wan Kenobi has a brand new promotional banner. People on Twitter discovered the swap and are trying to piece it together. Darth Vader actually duels the Jedi hero in the image and fans have been salivating at the prospect of another meeting between the two characters for years now. The day may be fast approaching, but it's not here yet. Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor are really back in the saddle as the entire fandom gets what it's been asking for over the better part of a decade. However, this isn't just Clone Wars again or the prequel trilogy. Instead, the galaxy is in a very different place than the mostly bright locales that those movies covered. Series writer Joby Harrold talked to Entertainment Weekly about how things have shifted after Palpatine's power grab.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO