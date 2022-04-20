Local nurse recognized nationally as ‘Population Health Nurse of the Year’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Sen. Tina Smith says women face tough challenges when it comes to reproductive care, particularly when it comes to abortion. The Democratic senator toured the new Whole Woman’s Health Clinic in Bloomington Thursday. Smith says we’re seeing the abortion debate play out on a national stage, and said that’s not right. “These are not medical barriers. These are not barriers that are put in place for any medical reason. These are put in place for political reasons, that is essentially politicians saying, ‘I think that I should be the one to decide what kind of health care you get,’ rather than leaving it up to individuals themselves,” Smith said. “So layer that on top of what is already a very complex and often difficult-to-navigate health care system, and it makes it just extra challenging.” So far nearly two dozen states have banned or restricted access to abortion. This is all happening as the nation awaits a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could essentially overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that’s been law for a half-century. CBS News reports that many doctors are facing challenges to provide abortion access “even when Roe is still the law of the land.”

