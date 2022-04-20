ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nurse recognized nationally as ‘Population Health Nurse of the Year’

Cover picture for the articleBitterroot Health is pleased to announce that Stacy Epling, BSN, RN, Manager of Population Health, has been awarded the “2022 Population Health Pioneer Award” as Population Health Nurse of the Year. “I’m honored to be given this award, but I truly would not be the leader I...

UnityPoint Health names nursing chief

D'Andre Carpenter, DNP, is making the move from Jefferson Health to UnityPoint Health, where he will serve as chief nursing officer beginning May 9. Dr. Carpenter joins the West Des Moines, Iowa-based system after 2.5 years with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, where he served as senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive and, before that, enterprise chief nursing informatics officer for the 18-hospital system.
COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Study: COVID-19 vaccination yields reactions similar to those of general population in nursing mothers and their infants

Nursing mothers who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccination experienced adverse events similar to those reported by the general population. COVID-19 vaccination is considered to be safe for nursing mothers and their breastfed infants, according to a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Breastfeeding Medicine. Dolores Sabina Romero Ramírez, University Hospital Nuestra...
UVA Health nurses traveled to the Wildlife Center of Virginia

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia Health System nurses traveled to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro to see the animals that helped them destress while serving on the frontlines of the pandemic. At the Wildlife Center of Virginia, there are a live feed of the animals....
Study: COVID fear to cause long-term labor shortage

RALEIGH — New research predicts long-term pain for the labor market due to around 3 million workers who plan to remain permanently sidelined over concerns of physical illness or physical impairment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The research team — represented by scholars from ITAM Business, Stanford University, and...
Sen. Smith: Abortion Restrictions Aren’t Medical, But ‘Put in Place For Political Reasons’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Sen. Tina Smith says women face tough challenges when it comes to reproductive care, particularly when it comes to abortion. The Democratic senator toured the new Whole Woman’s Health Clinic in Bloomington Thursday. Smith says we’re seeing the abortion debate play out on a national stage, and said that’s not right. “These are not medical barriers. These are not barriers that are put in place for any medical reason. These are put in place for political reasons, that is essentially politicians saying, ‘I think that I should be the one to decide what kind of health care you get,’ rather than leaving it up to individuals themselves,” Smith said. “So layer that on top of what is already a very complex and often difficult-to-navigate health care system, and it makes it just extra challenging.” So far nearly two dozen states have banned or restricted access to abortion. This is all happening as the nation awaits a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could essentially overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that’s been law for a half-century. CBS News reports that many doctors are facing challenges to provide abortion access “even when Roe is still the law of the land.”
Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
