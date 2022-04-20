ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn RCD seeking applicants for range, natural resource camp

The Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD) is seeking applications from high school students interested in attending a weeklong, immersive Range and Natural Resource Camp in June.

According to a release issued by the RCD, the camp immerses students in 10th through 12th grades in science and management topics related to the use and conservation of rangelands, forests, and riparian areas in California.

“Conducted by the California-Pacific Section of the Society for Range Management, students learn plant identification, as well as principles of livestock and wildlife management, forestry, fire ecology, hydrology and water quality, geology and soils, and management of stream and river habitats,” read the release. “Field activities include learning wildlife tracking methods, outdoor navigation using maps, compass and GPS, and participating in a tour of a working ranch. Sessions are led by faculty from the University of California, members of ranching families, staff from state and federal agencies, and private range management professionals.”

This is a unique opportunity for students considering college to learn about fields of study in natural resources, or for students looking for job opportunities, according to the release, as students will be able to talk with people working within the field of natural resources.

Glenn County high school students that are interested in attending must complete a two-part application process for a chance to earn a scholarship to attend Range Camp. Applications need to be filled out and submitted to the RCD office, 132 N. Enright Avenue, Suite C, Willows, by 4 p.m. on April 27. Applications are available online under the “RCD Connects with Kids” tab at www.glenncountyrcd.org or at the Glenn County RCD office.

The 38th Annual Range and Natural Resources Camp will be from June 19-24 at the University of California’s Elkus Youth Ranch just south of Half Moon Bay.

If the opportunity arises, the Society for Range Management will also sponsor the “top two” campers to attend its annual conference in Boise, Idaho, in February 2023.

For more information, call 530-934-4601 extension 3176.

