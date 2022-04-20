Grindstone Ranger District trail closed due to landslide

Mendocino National Forest officials issued a closure order for a section of National Forest System Trail No. 85303 on Tuesday due to a landslide. Courtesy photo

Mendocino National Forest officials issued a closure order for a section of National Forest System Trail No. 85303 on Tuesday due to a landslide.

“Trail 85303 is closed between Trail 85304 and M5 Road for public safety and to protect natural resources,” read a release issued by the Forest Service.

“Unstable soil, downed trees and a steep drop off make this trail unsafe for users,” forest officials said.

The landslide covers about 200 feet of the trail. Unstable terrain is one of several hazards in a burned landscape.

The closure remains in effect until the slide is cleared and the trail stabilized, or the trail is rerouted, according to officials.

“Forest officials remind visitors and residents that post-fire areas can have increased potential for flash floods, debris flows, falling trees and rockfall in heavy rain, snow or wind,” read the release.

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino.