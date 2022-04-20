ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton City, CA

Vehicle lands in canal after collision in Hamilton City

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfF1w_0fEp1G9T00
Willows area California Highway Patrol officials reported that an Orland woman did not sustain any injuries after a collision landed her vehicle in a canal on April 12. Courtesy photo

Willows area California Highway Patrol officials reported that an Orland woman did not sustain any injuries after a collision landed her vehicle in a canal.

On April 12, Tami J. Thompson, 61, of Orland, was driving eastbound on State Route 32 west of State Route 45 near Hamilton City when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle veered to the right onto the gravel shoulder and collided with multiple posts.

The vehicle continued traveling to the east, down an embankment and came to rest in the Glenn-Colusa canal.

According to CHP officials, Thompson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision. Damage to the vehicle was reported.

Officials did not confirm if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Crash kills Sacramento woman on Highway 50 in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Driver dies after crashing into Sacramento River in Yolo County, officials say

CLARKSBURG, Calif. — A driver is dead after they crashed and landed partially into a body of water in Yolo County officials said Tuesday. The solo-vehicle accident happened around 2:35 p.m. on South River Road near County Road 141 in the Clarksburg area, according to the California Highway Patrol Woodland division. Officers who went to the crash found the vehicle partially into the Sacramento River.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Resident Dies After Crashing On Edge Of Sacramento River Near Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — A driver died after a vehicle went off the road and crashed along the edge of the water in the Clarksburg area of Yolo County Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. This crash happened on the edge of the Sacramento River just after 2:30 p.m. along South River Road near County Road 141.   At around 3:30 p.m., authorities said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, the CHP Woodland said. By 4 p.m., officials reported the driver died due to injuries sustained in the crash. At this time, it is unclear what caused the vehicle to go off the road. The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says the person was from North Highlands.
CLARKSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Orland, CA
City
Willows, CA
Orland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#California Highway Patrol#Seatbelt#Drugs#Accident#Chp
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS 8

Orange stripes on I-5 | What drivers need to know

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been driving on the I-5 in North County lately, then you’ve noticed the new orange striping that has appeared all over the roadway. It’s had many drivers wondering what they mean. CBS 8 spoke to Caltrans to find out what drivers need to know.
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBW.com

Killer of pregnant Gilroy 19-year-old still at large

GILROY, Calif. — Family and friends of 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez gathered at her headstone in Gilroy to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her death. Her loved ones said her case has gone cold. "All we've heard is that they've done all they could do. That's what the Merced police...
GILROY, CA
SFGate

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
STOCKTON, CA
News 12

Police identify victim in deadly Poughkeepsie shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie as 29-year-old Cain Smalls. Police tell News 12 he was shot in the stomach on Mill Street Sunday morning. Smalls was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Corning Observer

Corning motorcyclist dies in police pursuit

A Corning man died on Friday, April 15 when he crashed his motorcycle in Redding following a high speed pursuit with sheriff's deputies. A Shasta County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on David Gene Burkart, 34, near Interstate 5 and Oasis Road on Friday. Deputies said...
REDDING, CA
Glenn County Transcript

Glenn County Transcript

Willows, CA
241
Followers
9
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Glenn County Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy