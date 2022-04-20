Vehicle lands in canal after collision in Hamilton City

Willows area California Highway Patrol officials reported that an Orland woman did not sustain any injuries after a collision landed her vehicle in a canal on April 12. Courtesy photo

On April 12, Tami J. Thompson, 61, of Orland, was driving eastbound on State Route 32 west of State Route 45 near Hamilton City when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle veered to the right onto the gravel shoulder and collided with multiple posts.

The vehicle continued traveling to the east, down an embankment and came to rest in the Glenn-Colusa canal.

According to CHP officials, Thompson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision. Damage to the vehicle was reported.

Officials did not confirm if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.