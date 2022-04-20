ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. John Bel Edwards touts Baton Rouge passenger rail as lawmakers weigh funding request

By BLAKE PATERSON
Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards' plan to alleviate traffic on Interstate 10 by providing a passenger train service between Baton Rouge and Sorrento could be headed off the rails. The first draft of Louisiana's budget unveiled by House lawmakers earlier this week didn't include the governor's request to set aside $25 million...

