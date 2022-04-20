Kendrick Lamar reveals new album

The time has finally come after five long years -- Kendrick Lamar will be dropping a new album next month. A day after Easter, the rapper emerged with news -- from the desk of Oklama -- that his forthcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be dropping on May 13th. The news came after several festivals, including Rolling Loud, teased that Kendrick would be dropping his follow-up to DAMN. before festival season this summer.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO