Kendrick Lamar reveals new album

DJ Kay Slay, the venerated hip-hop DJ known as rap's "Drama King," died Sunday, April 17, due to complications related to Covid-19. He was 55.
The New York City radio station Hot 97 — where DJ Kay Slay was a longtime host — confirmed his death and shared a statement from his family. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the Grayson family wrote. “A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and...
