ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kendrick Lamar reveals new album

CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Burger Week is here and the CBS46 team is helping you celebrate!. An emergency meeting...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kendrick Lamar Wanted His Respect On "The Heart Pt. 2"

The time has finally come after five long years -- Kendrick Lamar will be dropping a new album next month. A day after Easter, the rapper emerged with news -- from the desk of Oklama -- that his forthcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be dropping on May 13th. The news came after several festivals, including Rolling Loud, teased that Kendrick would be dropping his follow-up to DAMN. before festival season this summer.
SCIENCE
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Lamar
HipHopDX.com

TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

DJ Kay Slay, Revered Mixtape Maker and Hip-Hop’s ‘Drama King,’ Dead at 55

Click here to read the full article. DJ Kay Slay, the venerated hip-hop DJ known as rap’s “Drama King,” died Sunday, April 17, due to complications related to Covid-19. He was 55. The New York City radio station Hot 97 — where DJ Kay Slay was a longtime host — confirmed his death and shared a statement from his family. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the Grayson family wrote. “A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal District#Doj#The Justice Department
Complex

Snoop Dogg Teases Death Row x Bad Boys Collab While Seemingly Calling Out Critics of It Potentially Happening

It’s a new era for Death Row Records. Shortly after taking the reins at the iconic imprint, Snoop Dogg confirmed a Death Row x Bad Boy partnership was in discussion—and it appears he hasn’t abandoned the idea. The West Coast legend speaks about the proposed venture in an upcoming episode of Drink Champs. The popular online series shared a sneak peek at the interview on Monday, giving fans a little more insight into what Snoop envisions for the Death Row x Bad Boy collab.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine’s Lawyer Tells Judge Tekashi’s New Song ‘Gine’ Is a Lil Durk Diss Track in Order to Avoid Lawsuit

6ix9ine's lawyer recently had to explain the rapper's beef with Lil Durk to a judge in order to try and avoid further litigation for the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper. 6ix9ine is still entrenched in a lawsuit with Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, who sued the rapper for his involvement in a 2018 robbery. They are seeking a $1 million restitution payout. In the latest development in the case, which took place on Thursday (April 21), the lawyer for Wonzer and Dozier claimed Tekashi's new single "Gine" contains lyrics about the robbery victims.
HIP HOP
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy