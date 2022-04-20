This Bride Became A Wife And A Lawyer On The Same Day And Celebrated In Stunning Fashion

Victor Kunda launched his career without saying a word. Using a breadstick as a cigarette, the 23-year-old posted a silent impression of smokers in the smoking area to TikTok, and came back to the app three days later to 10,000 followers. “I was like, right, let’s see where this can take us,” he says over Zoom with a smile. “And here we are.” His following has now exploded to half a million – with close to a billion views for his videos – all there for his hilarious, polyvocal impressions that manage to be both razor-sharp and totally ridiculous. Bella Hadid is among them, and he has another fan in Doja Cat, who recently posted his parody video to her 22 million Instagram followers, and expressed her approval for a video of him dancing to the sound of his mother praying and speaking in tongues, “because it was just hella rhythmic”, he says.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 29 DAYS AGO