Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about players in the NBA right now. This is a pretty impressive feat when you consider how Simmons has not played a single game this year. He spent half of the season avoiding the Philadelphia 76ers and ever since joining the Brooklyn Nets, he has been out with a back injury. This has been especially problematic for the Nets since they are now down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO