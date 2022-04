Hillsboro City Council members approved and adopted three resolutions and one ordinance during the monthly council meeting last Thursday. Hillsboro Auditor Alex Butler briefed the council about securing funding for the planned purchase of a 69.29-acre property on S.R. 73. The property is being purchased to make way for an extension of Roberts Lane and Fenner Avenue. The bond is required not to be more than $2,020,000.

4 DAYS AGO