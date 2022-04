10 a.m. UPDATE: School officials have announced that students are being dismissed early as a result of the threat. Officials released the following info on social media:. “Although the threat appears to not be credible and an initial search has not found anything suspicious, the building will be swept again by a bomb-detecting canine team. Due to the disruption of the day and time needed to ensure building safety, car riding students will be dismissed at 10 a.m., and bus riders at 11 a.m. Tech school students will return to the WAHS stadium and return home via their regular transportation.”

PRINCESS ANNE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO