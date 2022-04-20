ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Time for Serious Preparation For Turkey Season

By Leo Maloney Outdoors Column
Oneida Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the pre-dawn hours under the cover of darkness local hunters will be sneaking into the woods or pastures, heading for where they hope the turkeys will be roosting. Ideally you have checked for good calling locations as well as alternates, about a hundred yards away but not too...

Related
CBS 46

There are changes to turkey season this year in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced the season dates for turkey hunting in Georgia. According to a recent press release sent out by Georgia DNR, “Georgia turkey hunting season opens Saturday, April 2, 2022. However, if hunting on public lands, including Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and National Forest land, the season opens on April 9, 2022. Turkey season ends on May 15, 2022”. Turkey season does open this weekend (March 26th) in Georgia for youth hunters 16 years and younger and mobility impaired hunters.
GEORGIA STATE
WCAX

Turkey hunters attend training ahead of spring season

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season. In addition to turkey calling, hunters also got briefed on turkey biology, ethical and lawful hunting, and safety tips. Instructors even demonstrated how to dress a turkey for eating.
WILLISTON, VT
Corning Observer

Nights of hard frost devastates almond crop

A week of hard night freezes followed by stiff north winds left almond orchards decimated in the Upper Sacramento Valley, leaving growers with nothing to do but look ahead to next year's crop. Trees once full of blossoms and the promise of a bumper crop in February, stood over a...
AGRICULTURE
Vermont State
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
#Turkey#Fish Stocking#Volunteers#Trout Unlimited
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
MIDLAND, TX
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
McDonough County Voice

Spring cleaning time

It’s time for spring cleaning. I know this, because I see the neighbors out there, wiping windows, sweeping stoops, and just generally bustling about. The first few days of continuous sunshine and temperatures above 50 trigger this innate urge to clean, and I am trying to get to work on my own winter hovel.
HOME & GARDEN
Bring Me The News

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

After the seemingly never-ending winter, we're finally approaching spring planting season – and there's no shortage of major plant sales in the Twin Cities where green-fingered residents can stock up. Here's a look at some of the plant sales happening in the Twin Cities this spring. (This list will...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
I-95 FM

These Ugly Little Leaves Are Definitely Out To Ruin Your Summer

Tick season already sucks, but browntails aren't far behind. It's that time of year... I've pulled so many ticks off my dog already this year, that I lost track a long time ago. Pretty much as soon as the snow cleared in the last week of March, there they were. And in serious numbers too. But as the days get warmer, there's another crappy little parasite we need to start watching for.
MAINE STATE

