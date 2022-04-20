ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City admin candidate gets grilled Wednesday

By By Matt Adelman,
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QREH_0fEopiLt00

In a sudden shift from the plan laid out just a few weeks earlier to work methodically with an interim city administrator while searching for a permanent one to replace Jonathan Teichert, the Douglas City Council Monday scheduled a closed-door session for Wednesday afternoon to discuss their next move and potentially offer the job to a single candidate.

The council left the door open to making a decision on the lone finalist, identified as JD Cox, for the top city job at the meeting Wednesday. Because any vote would have to be done in open (public) session, the agenda for the meeting included a line that action may be taken following the executive session.

Another clue that a decision is close at hand is the city staff – at the same time as scheduling the council meeting at The Enterprise offices on Third Street – announced a “meet-and-greet” city council work session for 5:30 p.m. at The Enterprise. The agenda for that session contains a single item: “Meet & Greet: City Administrator Candidate.” Work sessions, unlike the executive session happening earlier Wednesday, are open to the public.

The shift in thinking about the position, according to Mayor Rene Kemper, is a simple reality check about the labor market. While the city had received 134 applications for the position, only four met the qualifications the council had identified. Three of those withdrew their names from consideration after receiving a questionnaire from the city, leaving only one candidate.

“It’s the same issue you’ve got . . . the one candidate you have left, you want to talk to,” she said, referring to employers across Converse County. “It’s a job market question, a job market issue. There’s just so many open positions, and people can be more choosy now more than ever.”

Cox isn’t unknown to the council or the city. He was a finalist for the position when Teichert was hired four years ago, but he withdrew from consideration just before the public meet-and-greet session due to receiving another job offer, Kemper said.

“I’d say with this gentlemen, we are not settling. I would say we would not be moving this fast with any other candidate. But the job market is so competitive, we risked losing another good candidate by not moving so fast,” Kemper said Tuesday morning.

The Panhandle Post in Alliance, Nebraska, reported in June 2020 that Cox had accepted a county administrator position. They detailed his background this way: “Cox was the former Alliance, Nebraska City Manager. He began his duties in Alliance on Jan. 3, 2011 and left in August of 2016.

“Cox brings 23 years of local government experience, including 16 years of day to day management. Cox was first City Administrator of Neodesha, Kansas (in rural Southeast Kansas), followed then by City Manager of Alliance, Nebraska (rural western Nebraska); Bethany, Oklahoma (in the Oklahoma City metro); and most recently, Longwood, Florida, which is part of the Orlando metropolitan area.”

His LinkedIn profile states he currently is a consultant with CTS Group, A Veregy Company in Independence, Kansas.

Earlier, the city council had outlined a plan to bring in Jeff Jones as interim city administrator and use his talents to help with a search for a permanent replacement for Teichert, who left Douglas a little more than a month ago for a job in Oregon. Jones, who was expected to begin work a couple weeks ago on a tentative basis, never arrived. Kemper said the council decided they didn’t need him given the expertise they sought was being handled by the current staff and the search for a permanent administrator was progressing.

Douglas City Planning Director Clara Chaffin has been appointed as the interim administrator.

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

City of Iowa City seeking candidates for police officer

(City of Iowa City news release) The City of Iowa City is now accepting applications for Police Officers. Visit www.icgov.org/joinICPD for more information and to apply online. Candidates who submit an online application by Friday, April 8, 2022, will be scheduled for testing in April 2022. For more information or...
IOWA CITY, IA
KPLC TV

Meet the candidates Sulphur City Council District 2

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Mike Koonce and Nicholas Nezat are running for the City Council District 2 position in the only oppositional ticket on the Sulphur ballots. Incumbent Mike Koonce is vying to continue representing his community on the council. “I’m really interested in the city doing well,” Koonce said....
SULPHUR, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Alex City BOE accepts Lankford’s resignation, yet to begin superintendent search

The Alexander City Board of Education formally accepted the resignation of its superintendent, Dr. Keith Lankford, following his hire at Pike Road Schools earlier this month. The school board approved the resignation along with a list of other "personnel action items," which may include hires, terminations, resignations or retirements, all in one vote at its monthly meeting Thursday. The personnel moves, which must be voted on by the board as a matter of formality, were not detailed in the agenda; however, Lankford confirmed after the meeting that his resignation was included in the vote.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

How Manistee County candidates can get on the ballot

MANISTEE COUNTY — There are two elections set to take place this year in Manistee County and Manistee County clerk Jill Nowak warns that time is running out for prospective candidates to get on the ballot. Seats on the Manistee County Board of Commissioners are expiring as of November...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#Labor Market#Mayor#The Douglas City Council#The Enterprise#Meet Greet
Wyoming News

States launch 'border strike force' to challenge Biden on lack of enforcement

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has faced heavy criticism over the surge in illegal immigration since he took office, and now a coalition of states has formed to challenge the president on the issue. So far, 26 governors have signed on to the creation of the “Border Strike Force,” a coalition of state leaders working together to fight Mexican cartels and to slow the massive spike in illegal immigration since early last year. ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wyoming News

Report: Nine of top ten states with best taxpayer return on investment are GOP-controlled

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers in states controlled by Republicans see a better return on their investment in terms of how the government spends their tax dollars, a report published by the personal finance website, Wallethub, found. Nine of the top ten states for taxpayer ROI are Republican controlled. New Hampshire, Florida, South Dakota, Georgia, Virginia, Missouri, Texas, Alaska, Utah and Ohio rank in the top 10 for the amount of state and local taxes paid compared to spending by state, according to Wallethub’s States...
UTAH STATE
Watertown Public Opinion

Plans call for major improvements to Allen Mitchell Field, Watertown Stadium

The Allen Mitchell Field track is in desperate need of replacement, while the 82-year-old Watertown Stadium deteriorates from water and drainage issues, lack of adequate Americans with Disabilities Act access and spalling concrete. That's why the Watertown School District is seeking improvement or replacement options for both facilities. CO-OP Architecture...
WATERTOWN, SD
Wyoming News

Libertarian party introduces lineup of candidates for 2022

The self-proclaimed "Live and Let Live" party, the Libertarian party of Pennsylvania, has announced their candidates in the 2022 upcoming election. According to BallotPedia, the Libertarian party is the third-largest political party in the U.S. "Libertarians strongly oppose any government interference into their personal, family, and business decisions," according to the party's website. Statistics from wikipedia indicate the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania membership sits at 45,469 as of 2021. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

JD Vance paid $70K by colleges he bashes as Senate candidate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Before Republican JD Vance began targeting universities as the enemy of the conservative movement, the Donald Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio leveraged a network of higher education institutions across the country to promote his book — and he made money doing it.
OHIO STATE
Wyoming News

Rivals far behind Cheney, Hageman in Q1 contributions

CHEYENNE – There are two clear frontrunners in the campaign to represent Wyoming as the state's sole member of the House of Representatives when it comes to total amount raised in contributions so far. Although U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was censured by the national and state GOP in February, she still managed to raise the highest amount of financial contributions in the first quarter among the several contenders, at $2.94 million. This put her ahead of Donald Trump-endorsed challenger and environmental attorney Harriet Hageman by...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

School board candidates react to player fees for co-op sports

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City School Board’s decision to charge players from other schools to participate in co-op agreement sports appears to be a source of division between incumbent school board members and new school board candidates. The school board voted 6-0 on April 11 to charge...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Wyoming News

LCSD1 Board of Trustees passes anti-discrimination resolution

CHEYENNE – Divisions were drawn among Laramie County School District 1 trustees as they debated a response to reports of racism, at the board meeting Monday night. Following several hours of discussion on process and the purpose of an official statement from the board, a resolution designed to condemn discrimination and harassment was passed. The action was prompted by military leadership at F.E. Warren Air Force Base asking for LCSD1...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

In Laramie County and across Wyoming, your money doesn't go as far as it used to

CHEYENNE – If you're noticing that your money doesn't go as far as it used to, you're not alone, new economic statistics confirm. Statewide, the inflation rate for the fourth quarter of last year was a whopping 9.3% higher than it was in the same three-month period of 2021. That was the highest increase since 1981 from one quarter in a given year versus the same quarter in the previous year, according to the latest Wyoming Cost of Living Index. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy