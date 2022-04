After the first leg in Florence saw Juventus win thanks to the unfortunate own goal of Lorenzo Venuti, Fiorentina will face Juventus in Turin for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal. On Tuesday Inter Milan won 3-0 against AC Milan and reached their first Coppa Italia final since 2011. The winner of this second semifinal will play against Simone Inzaghi's side in Rome on May 11. Massimiliano Allegri is chasing his fifth Coppa Italia as Juventus coach and he's never lost in the finals of this competition as a manager. On the other hand Fiorentina have won the competition six times, but the last time was back in 2000-2001 under coach Roberto Mancini and they've reached the final only once since then, when they lost against Napoli in 2014.

