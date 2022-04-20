VCU set to host "Start by Believing" event aimed at helping victims of sexual assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged for his role in the violent assault of a woman and her toddler during unrest in West Philadelphia following the 2020 fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday that 42-year-old Darren Kardos has been charged with aggravated assault. Darren Kardos, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, Krasner says https://t.co/vF0p8yp6x9 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/04RuD73pUy — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 21, 2022 The City of Philadelphia reached a $2 million settlement with Rickia Young in September 2021. The incident with police left Rickia Young bloodied, her car bashed in and landed...

