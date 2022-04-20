ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCU set to host "Start by Believing" event aimed at helping victims of sexual assault

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and VCU Police is set to launch a program aimed at helping victims of those assaults. The “Start By...

CBS Philly

Fired Philadelphia Cop Charged In Violent Assault During 2020 Unrest Following Fatal Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged for his role in the violent assault of a woman and her toddler during unrest in West Philadelphia following the 2020 fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday that 42-year-old Darren Kardos has been charged with aggravated assault. Darren Kardos, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, Krasner says https://t.co/vF0p8yp6x9 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/04RuD73pUy — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 21, 2022     The City of Philadelphia reached a $2 million settlement with Rickia Young in September 2021. The incident with police left Rickia Young bloodied, her car bashed in and landed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

