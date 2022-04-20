ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The 10-year Treasury real yield briefly went above zero. Here’s what it means for markets.

By Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12c2vp_0fEookec00
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange in New York City earlier this month. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The real, or inflation-adjusted, yield on the 10-year Treasury note intermittently went above zero late Tuesday and early Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began more than two years — which amounts to bad news for investors in speculative and risky assets.

Those likely to get hurt the most are investors in initial public offerings; special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS; emerging-market debt; and, of course, equities, said John Silvia, founder and chief executive of Dynamic Economic Strategy in Captiva Island, Fla. The reason is that a positive real yield essentially signals that the price distortions which allowed those investors to benefit from the Federal Reserve’s easy-money stance since March 2020 are finally going away, he said.

“Investors who are in those assets and have been since June of last year are now, for the most part, underwater,” Silvia, the former chief economist at Wells Fargo & Co., said via phone on Wednesday.

Archive: Falling real yields are a key to the stock-market rally: What investors need to know (Nov. 22, 2021)

“The key is that real interest rates, not nominal yields, drive real investments and equity investing,” he said.

“Now there’s a change in the cost of capital for some businesses, which means there will be slightly less investment and a better rationale for equity prices,” Silvia explained. “You get less speculation and price distortion from the amount of liquidity the Fed put in, and more rationale. People who took in more speculative investments are going to face losses. It had to happen sooner or later, but it’s too bad it didn’t sooner. You’ve now got too many SPACs, too many stocks, and too much inflation.”

Barron’s: The 10-Year Treasury’s Real Yield Briefly Turned Positive. What It Means for Stocks.

The real yield on the 10-year Treasury — as reflected by the rate on Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS — went briefly above zero in late intraday trading Tuesday for the first time since March 2020, according to Tradeweb. The rate then went briefly positive again in Wednesday’s early intraday trading, though it hovered around minus 0.032% as of this morning, Tradeweb data showed.

The chart below shows where the rate stood as of Tuesday, when all real yields moved higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rI50e_0fEookec00
Tradeweb

The primary reason for the real yield’s recent ascent from negative territory — and, indeed, the steep climb in Treasury yields generally — is the Fed’s intent to start backing off its easy-money stance in a perhaps more aggressive manner than previously thought. That intent was supported by remarks earlier this week from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who signaled that he wouldn’t rule out the prospects of a jumbo-sized 75 basis point rate increase, though a hike bigger than 50 basis points wasn’t his “base case.”

To be sure, a positive real yield is regarded by many as a reliable gauge of future growth prospects and, for investors of 10-year Treasurys, as a chance to earn real returns.

As real yields have risen, so too has the nominal 10-year rate

TMUBMUSD10Y,

2.915%

, which topped 2.9% for the first time since December 2018 on Tuesday, but then backed off on Wednesday. U.S. stocks also continued to trade mostly higher on Wednesday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.71%

up more than 200 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.06%

was marginally positive.

“Investors have struggled to make sense of risk assets’ resilience in the face of an ever more apparent need for aggressive central bank tightening,” said Matt King, global markets strategist at Citigroup, in a note.

“The hope is that it reflects strong underlying fundamentals, and the likelihood that tightening need only be bad for bonds. But investors should focus less on the supposed significance of real yields, and more on the liquidity flows. The reality is that tightening hasn’t really started yet.”

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Treasury Department#Treasury Note#Treasury Securities#Spacs#Dynamic Economic Strategy#The Federal Reserve#Wells Fargo Co
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

132K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy