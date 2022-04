CLEVELAND, Ohio – Soon, the view for the Foundry Community Rowing and Sailing Center rowers who slice their way along the Cuyahoga River will become a bit more scenic. Detroit artist Pat Perry is painting a two-story tall, 150-foot mural on the Big House, one of the buildings on the Foundry’s campus in Cleveland’s Flats. Perry is scheduled to work on the art through at least Saturday, April 30.

