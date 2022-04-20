OCSO, Rose City Marshals execute warrant at travel plaza and focus on 8-liners

Alexandria, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the location formally known as TG’s One Stop, located at 8067 AL Highway 144 in Alexandria. Sheriff Matthew Wade said that his office had received numerous complaints about the business and potential for selling synthetic drugs after the ownership changed approximate one month ago. The Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation that led investigators to securing a search warrant for the premises. Investigators proceeded to the business with numerous police vehicles and conducted the raid. Sheriff Wade stated that “A large amount of suspected illegal items were seized and taken into evidence on the scene.” He went on to say that “The items taken into evidence will be sent to the lab for testing and positive identification of the substances.”
ROSE CITY, Texas — Deputies in Orange County converged on a Rose City truck stop Wednesday morning to serve a search warrant as part of an investigation involving "criminal activity." The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not released much information about the investigation. Several deputies were seen before sunrise...
DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team executed a warrant on the 100 block of Haines Street in Dowagiac Wednesday. Detectives located two individuals inside the residence. Those subjects were detained for questioning. Detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia and several firearms inside the...
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Officers and deputies in Saratoga are searching for a man who ran from police after they attempted to arrest him on warrants. Early Wednesday morning, officers in Sour Lake were attempting to arrest Jarius Andrew Brown, 39, on outstanding warrants out of Liberty County during a traffic stop. Brown took off in a vehicle, according to a Hardin County Sheriff's Office news release.
MAURICEVILLE - Orange County officials have revoked a Mauriceville gas station's ability to operate a game room. Deputies busted the game room after the search for a wanted fugitive lead deputies to the Sunoco gas station on Highway 12 in Mauriceville. Deputies observed that the game room was out of compliance for several portions of the Orange County Gaming Regulations Ordinance.
Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
The parents of a teen who fell to his death from a Florida amusement park ride have hired attorneys, who are seeking witnesses of the incident. Tyre Sampson, 14, of St. Louis, Missouri, died Thursday night after he fell from the FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando.
(KTEN) — An undercover operation with the Collin County Sheriff's Office ended with the arrests of 15 men. All of them are accused of using the internet to prey on minors. Jason Warren of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Donihoo from Sherman, Texas, were arrested specifically for online solicitation of a minor.
March 29 (UPI) -- The seat of a teen who fell out of a theme ride park to his death was still locked into place after the ride stopped, Florida investigators said in a report released Tuesday. Tyre Sampson, 14, of St. Louis died Thursday after plummeting from the Free...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man who pleaded guilty to the murder of the mother of his child has been sentenced to more than 70 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury. Jurors sentenced Bradley Robert Konning, 25, to 73 years in a Texas prison, but did not assess a fine.
Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.
Felicia Marie Johnson was last seen on April 15 after getting a ride home from someone at a nightclub. The family of Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, is asking for help following her disappearance on April 15. Her bloody cell phone was recovered near a park in West Houston, raising suspicion that there may have been foul play.
Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
Fort Lauderdale — The victim of an alleged brutal beating that left him permanently blind told deputies he was ambushed by the family of his supposed boyfriend of nine months, CBS Miami reports. He said it all happened because they believed he'd "turned" their son gay. His account of...
