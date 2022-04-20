Melva June McClain, 86

Melva June (Nebeker) McClain, 86, of Bigfork, passed away April 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. June was born June 26, 1935 to Clyde and Uldene (Hawkins) Nebeker in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She married Keith McClain on Oct. 31, 1951. To this union three sons were born: Hank, Randy and Brett.

Along with taking care of three boys, she worked and retired from First Security Bank in Helena. June was an artist of various media: ceramics, painting and quilting, all of which created beauty. June enjoyed crafting, dancing, bowling and wintering in Arizona with her husband, Keith. June and Keith enjoyed owning and operating a cherry orchard at Yellow Bay for over three decades.

June was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Randy McClain, and her husband, Keith McClain.

June is survived by her two sons, Hank (Mardia) of Clinton, and Brett (Shelly) of Helena; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. June is also survived by her sisters and brothers: Clydene Ruby of Twin Falls; Ray (Judie) Black of Mackay, Idaho; Sandy (Lonnie) Tate of Hagerman, Idaho; and Jerry (Kay) Black of Buhl, Idaho.

There are no services planned at this time for June.

