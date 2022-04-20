Need to get a grip on your financial life? Join MarketWatch’s Mastering Your Money special event today.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tim Rostan
 2 days ago
With global inflation at levels unseen in perhaps a generation and markets unsettled by geopolitical trauma and other factors, it’s time, more than ever, to get smart about your money. It’s time, too, for MarketWatch’s two-day Mastering Your Money special event, which kicks off Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time and continues on Thursday.

Take action: Sign up here to participate in Mastering Your Money

Notable guests at the event, joining expert moderators from MarketWatch, include Nicole Smith, chief economist at Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce; Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi; Betsy Mayotte, president of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors; Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com; Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist; Fritz Gilbert, the author of “The Retirement Manifesto”; and Mark Kantrowitz, who wrote “How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid.”

Wednesday is set to feature a breakdown by financial experts and the MarketWatch team of the numbers and perspectives that constitute sound personal-finance practices, touching on everything from the recent rise in interest rates to the current state of student loans to the imperatives of investing during an uncertain time.

Interactive programming includes a Financial Face-Off, which pits competing financial decisions against each other to determine which is the wiser course of action.

On Thursday, don’t miss our Moneyist Live panel, in which popular MarketWatch columnist Quentin Fottrell makes quick work of even the thorniest of real-life financial dilemmas and fields questions from the audience.

