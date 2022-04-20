Oklahoma’s oldest woman dies at 112 years old

Ethel Bowens, Oklahoma's oldest woman dies at 112

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Ethel Bowens died Tuesday as Oklahoma’s oldest woman at the age of 112, her family says.

Bowens was born Aug. 26, 1909, and became the Sooner State’s oldest woman when she turned 110. She was married for 65 years and had six children and more than 50 grandchildren.

“Raising my family is my greatest (accomplishment), that I can remember,” she said in 2019. “I made nearly all of my children’s clothes. We had a living on the farm. Didn’t have to go to the store for everything.”

Bowens celebrated her 112th birthday with a community parade in Guthrie.

Bowens’ husband was a farmer in Logan County. She said that relationship was her secret to a long life.

“Having one man. Well, you don’t have to be bothered with two or three. You got used to that one, and that one was enough,” Bowens said.

When Bowens turned 110, her family had one request to celebrate – birthday cards. The request went viral, and Bowens received more than 3,000 cards from around the world.

The Guthrie community all came together for Bowens 112th birthday celebration last year, putting together a parade in her honor. The big celebration was much needed after her 111th birthday had to be celebrated through a nursing home window because of the pandemic.

