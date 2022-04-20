ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky detained at LAX in connection to November 2021 shooting

By Julia Ainsley, Andrew Blankstein and Eric Leonard
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, was detained on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a November 2021 shooting. Mayers was arriving on a private plane from...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

A$AP Rocky posts $550K bail, seen leaving LAPD after arrest over 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky was spotted leaving the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Wednesday afternoon following his arrest in connection with a 2021 shooting. The rapper, who was on a highly publicized trip to Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, was picked up and put in handcuffs upon his return to LAX this morning. The new pics show Rocky, 33, leaving police HQ in downtown Los Angeles surrounded by several officers, before getting into a black SUV. He posted $550,000 bail after getting arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to a Nov. 6 incident with a firearm, TMZ reports. Cops said an argument...
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

A$AP Rocky Arrested Under Suspicion Of Committing Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers is reportedly in police custody after flying into Los Angeles International Airport earlier today. Mayers was reportedly cuffed as he exited the plane and charged with assaulting another individual with a deadly weapon. The Harlem native’s attorney, Alan Jackson, has confirmed that A$AP Rocky was arrested, but he has not provided an initial statement as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Over a Dozen L.A. Gangs Are Targeting and Robbing the Rich and Famous, Police Say

The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rocky#Lax#Police#Vista Del Mar#Lapd
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy