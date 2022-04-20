ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bidens will attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner this month

By Quint Forgey
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Lxg5_0fEokJ9x00
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House. | Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The White House Correspondents’ Association on Wednesday announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to attend the organization’s annual dinner later this month.

The Bidens’ attendance at the April 30 event would make them the first “first couple” to take part in the festivities since Barack and Michelle Obama attended in 2016. Donald and Melania Trump boycotted and occasionally counter-programmed the black-tie affair throughout their term in the White House.

“The @WHCA is pleased to host President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden as we honor the First Amendment at our dinner on April 30,” the organization tweeted .

The White House also confirmed to POLITICO that the Bidens will indeed attend the dinner, which is set to be headlined by Trevor Noah , the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central.

Jill Biden is an apparent fan of Noah; the comedian’s autobiography — “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” — was one of the two pieces of required reading for an introductory English course taught last year by the first lady.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus-related concerns, and this year’s event will come after another elite Washington gathering — the Gridiron Club dinner earlier this month — resulted in a spike in Covid-19 cases among prominent lawmakers and administration officials.

Ahead of the dinner, the Biden administration is still grappling with how to handle shifting public opinion over the coronavirus-related restrictions that have prompted several cities and states to roll back mask mandates and other measures.

A U.S. district court judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s federal mask mandate for airplanes and other modes of public transportation on Monday. And asked on Wednesday whether Americans should continue to wear masks on planes, Biden said : “That’s up to them.”

Comments / 261

FJB!!
2d ago

Will Jill be telling him what to do again like he’s her child??? Clearly she has to guide him thru every situation? Does she do diapers as well??

Reply(10)
50
Tim Martin
2d ago

Most jokes will still be about Trump. Slow joe will be considered HANDS OFF and the left will never call it out or even notice it. Sad state that we are in.

Reply(5)
30
LongSummerDays
2d ago

I bet Biden will focus on Trump again. Hahaha, that will be his last dementia thought when it sets in.

Reply
23
Related
HollywoodLife

Jill Biden Stuns In Purple Coat For 1st Easter Egg Roll In 2 Years With Joe Biden: Photos

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated Easter with the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday April 18. The celebration was a sweet family occasion for all the estimated 30,000 kids and parents who came out and got to participate! Jill looked incredibly festive as she sported a deep purple coat over a pink floral arrangement, while welcoming families to the first Egg Roll since 2019. “Welcome to the Easter Egg Roll! The President and I are so excited that you are here,” she said, shortly before introducing her husband. “For generations, presidents and first ladies and kids just like you celebrated the Easter Egg Roll together. Racing and making crafts, reading books, and of course, meeting the Easter Bunny.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Trevor Noah
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bidens#South African#Gridiron Club
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SheKnows

President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
12K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy