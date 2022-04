INDIANAPOLIS — Many people are getting anxious to be outside and do some spring planting and landscape work, but Indiana weather has not warmed up enough to allow for that. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said during his weekly 13Sunrise DIY segment on Sunday that spring is the best time for planting landscape trees. You will probably find trees in shorter supply than usual at garden centers this spring. Sullivan said his garden centers normally receive about 85% of the trees they order each spring. "This year, it was just over 50%," he said. "And, the national average was about 37%."

