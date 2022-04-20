ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Ivy Tech Launches Professional Leadership Institute Starting In June

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 2 days ago

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw are launching a new Professional Leadership Institute initiative that will run from June to December. The Institute is aimed at businesses and individuals who want training in...

timesuniononline.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Salesforce is re-creating the tech intern pipeline

Salesforce announced in a blog post today that it will launch its first ever “pre-internship” program called Futureforce Tech Launchpad. The program is designed to recruit rising college juniors from underrepresented backgrounds in partnership with CodePath, a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the tech industry. The program,...
COLLEGES
Cheddar News

AT&T on Making Digital Education Fun With the Achievery

The telecom giant AT&T is looking to make online learning more fun for students by engaging them with content from its partners at Warner Bros. Discovery. Mylayna Albright, the assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility for AT&T, joined Cheddar to discuss how the company came about with the free digital e-learning program that it's calling The Achievery. "We knew that once students went home as a result of the pandemic, it was very difficult for them, and we knew from research, specifically through Morning Consult, that parents and teachers realized that probably 80 percent of students felt that they would be more engaged if they had a more entertaining approach," she said.
EDUCATION
Parents Magazine

Introducing Entrepreneurship Early Encourages Financial Intelligence

With financial literacy month wrapping up, many of us are still wondering when it's appropriate to introduce the lessons we've learned around financial literacy to children. We know financial literacy is particularly important in Black communities, but when is it appropriate to start schooling kids?. "Lessons should begin before age...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
City
Warsaw, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Warsaw, IN
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy