UPDATE 1-OMV Petrom welcomes Romania offshore gas law initiative

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds OMV on content of draft law)

VIENNA, April 20 (Reuters) - OMV Petrom on Wednesday welcomed the Romanian government’s efforts to change an offshore gas tax law as a step towards the development of Black Sea gas.

Gas producers have spent 15 years and billions of dollars preparing to tap Romania’s estimated 200 billion cubic metres of gas in the Black Sea, only to delay or put their projects on hold four years ago when an additional tax was introduced.

OMV Petrom, which is majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV , told Reuters that the draft law presented last week was “a long-awaited and a much-needed step”.

“We are currently analysing the draft and will provide our opinion to the industry association,” it added.

If the changes to the offshore bill are approved in parliament, the current tax will be lowered and export restrictions for the gas removed, except in emergency situations.

The changes to the legislation include a smaller progressive tax tied to gas sale prices. The new tax bill also states that the tax regime will not change for the duration of the projects, providing a guarantee of stability needed for investors.

“It is important for the law to provide a strong stability clause, ensure a free market and provide for a competitive fiscal and regulatory framework,” OMV Petrom added.

OMV Petrom discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet of gas in the Black Sea it had planned to extract with Exxon Mobil until the company’s exit. Romgaz is acquiring Exxon’s stake.

OMV Petrom is expected to make a final investment decision next year.

Romania’s oil and gas employers’ association also welcomed the bill, saying it was assessing the impact of the amendments.

“Unlocking these legislative changes is indispensable not only for Romania’s energy security, but also for the regional one, especially in the new context of sanctions against Russia,” it said in a statement.

MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
