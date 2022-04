Several conditions that can legally be treated with medical marijuana in many U.S. states may not actually be improved by cannabis, a new study suggests. The study, published March 18 in JAMA Network Open, focused on the potential benefits and harms of giving people medical marijuana cards to legally obtain cannabis products to treat pain, insomnia, anxiety, or depression. It included 186 adults in Boston diagnosed with one of the conditions eligible for medical marijuana treatment.

BOSTON, MA ・ 29 DAYS AGO