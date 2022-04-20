UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures extend decline on milder weather forecasts

(Adds settlement price) April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3% on Wednesday, extending their decline as forecasts indicated a turn to slightly warmer weather that could dent demand for the fuel to heat homes and businesses. Front-month gas futures settled 23.9 cents or 3.3% lower at $6.937 per million British thermal units after having dropped as much as over 5% to 6.791 per mmbtu earlier in the session. On Tuesday, prices settled 8% lower following rallies to 13-year peaks in preceding days driven in part by an unseasonal cold snap coming at a time when the market generally shifts to moving gas into storage in preparation for the next winter. "If you look at the weather path next two weeks, we will start to get some single day double digit storage injections and we should start to normalize a little bit more towards the traditional summer injection schedule," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said. "If that's the case, we have good reason to believe that we should see some bearish price signal for the near-term." Data provider Refinitiv estimated there would be 131 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, closer to the 30-year norm of 122 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius). Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 99.5 bcfd this week to 91.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday. Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd. "There still remains much upside risk in the current market," analysts at Gelber & Associates said in a note. "Storage injections through the month of April will not be able to keep up with those of the five-year average, and the deficit between 2022 storage and the five-year will increase, placing the market in an environment where the prospect of additional tightness could allow prices to reclaim territory lost today." Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Apr 15 Apr 8 Apr 15 average (Forecast) (Actual) Apr 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +37 +15 +42 +42 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,432 1,397 1,878 1,742 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.8% -17.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 7.07 7.44 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.55 32.88 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 25.12 25.37 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 131 130 139 131 122 U.S. GFS CDDs 50 45 37 44 44 U.S. GFS TDDs 181 175 176 175 166 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.6 94.2 94.7 91.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.2 7.8 8.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.5 102.4 102.5 99.2 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.2 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.2 5.8 6.2 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.2 12.5 11.6 5.2 U.S. Commercial 8.8 9.4 7.5 8.9 8.3 U.S. Residential 12.1 13.5 9.6 12.2 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 23.8 25.9 25.2 26.0 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.8 22.1 23.3 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.1 78.5 71.0 77.3 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 94.9 99.5 91.9 97.3 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 22 Apr 15 Apr 8 Apr 1 Mar 25 Wind 13 17 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 34 32 33 32 31 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 20 19 19 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.44 7.48 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.74 7.54 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.98 8.62 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.60 7.51 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.97 7.65 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.73 7.78 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.42 7.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.63 7.14 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 7.02 7.46 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 65.25 71.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 54.25 78.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 75.50 47.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 110.27 79.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 46.75 83.13 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 58.00 57.50 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy)