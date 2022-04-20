ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo Alzheimer’s support group is back with in-person meetings

By Mindy Casso
kgns.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than two years, the Laredo Alzheimer’s Support Group is starting up once again with in-person meetings. Currently, 400,000 Texans live with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected...

www.kgns.tv

ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD mourns the loss of employee

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department announced the passing of one of its longtime employees. The department’s Facebook post stated Yadira Ramos, 40 passed away on April 17, Easter Sunday. Police said Ramos was the Administrative Secretary for the Criminal Investigations Division. Weslaco Police described her as a loving wife, a strong mother, […]
WESLACO, TX
Austonia

Texas THC: What you can legally get in Austin this 4/20

Happy 4/20 Austin, can you smell the devil's lettuce in the air? This city is home to some famous stoners—Willie Nelson loves marijuana so much he has his own blend—and possession of small amounts has been essentially decriminalized by the Austin Police Department since 2020. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie's Reserve (@williesreserveofficial) Americans overwhelmingly support legalization in some form—91% according to the Pew Research Center—and marijuana is partially legal in 37 states. Texas’ relationship with cannabis is...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Why A New TikTok Challenge Could Lead to Tragedy in Killeen, Texas

It might seem harmless, but there's a new TikTok challenge that could lead to a violent ending anywhere in Belton, Temple, or Killeen if the wrong person gets involved. You probably remember it as 'ding dong ditch'. On the short-form video/social media app, it's called the 'kick door challenge'. KBTX is reporting that the trend started in college dorms and has moved to Central Texas neighborhoods.
KILLEEN, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Support Groups: Parkinson's group at Bravera

Bravera Health Seven Rivers Outpatient Rehab offers a Parkinson’s Support Group at 3 p.m. the third Thursday at 6151 N. Suncoast Blvd., Suite 2A, Crystal River. Refreshments will be served. The Parkinson’s Support Group is for anyone that wants to know to learn more about Parkinson's disease. The goal of the support group is to educate as many people about Parkinson’s as possible.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
CBS DFW

Texas DPS institutes waistline requirements for officers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Even as US waistlines have been expanding for years, Texas DPS Troopers have new incentives to stay trim: they could lose pay, promotions - even their jobs."It's the physical portion and the appearance portion," said Richard Jankovsky, President of the DPS Officers Association, of the agency's "Health, Physical Fitness and Command Presence Policy."  "And I believe that the belly measurement portion is about vanity."Jankovsky says the association is fully supportive of fitness standards. But now in addition to passing physical fitness tests twice a year, DPS troopers' waistlines must also measure up. For men, waists larger...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Interview with autism organizations

FOX23′s Dominique O’Neill spoke with local autism organizations as Autism Awareness month draws to a close. Stacey Weddington said she joined Autism Oklahoma to be an advocate. Her son Alex is 24 years old now, but he wasn’t officially diagnosed with autism until later in childhood. “His...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ValleyCentral

RGV Food Bank to hold pop-up produce distribution

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Rio Grande Valley Food Bank will host a mobile pop-up produce and food distribution Thursday. The pop-up is provided through a partnership with the office of Commissioner David Fuentes – Hidalgo County Precinct 1. Produce and food will be distributed at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco, located at […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Gov. Abbott’s inspections could bring more federal attention to border concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There has been a lot of activity around the Texas-Mexico border recently as Title 42 will soon be ending. Governor Greg Abbott in an attempt to control drugs and undocumented migrants from crossing the border--a job he believes President Biden should be doing--implemented new border checks. Raymond Robertson, Director of the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy at Texas A&M, joined First News at Four to break down the impact that trying these new measures had.
TEXAS STATE

