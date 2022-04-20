Field Trips Are Back For MPS Students

Video above originally aired March 25, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis educators will vote over the weekend on the tentative agreement with the school district. If approved, it would end their strike. The school district and educator unions reached tentative contract agreements early Friday morning after nearly three weeks of picketing. Union leaders say the tentative deal includes limits on class sizes, significant raises for support staff, historic job protections for educators of color, and more mental health resources. Though originally the school district sent out messages to families saying students could return to class on Monday, administrators shifted their stance to say students could...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 26 DAYS AGO