Masks On, Masks Off? Following judge's ruling, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority drops mandate

Grand Teton National Park is in the process of developing an environmental assessment that will protect the area’s bighorn sheep population during the winter. For thousands of years, bighorn sheep have been an important part of the Teton Mountain Range’s wildlife. However, in recent years, the population has become so small and isolated that it teeters on the brink of extinction. As a result, the park has tried to ascertain the best ways to manage the herd. Officials have coordinated with fellow organizations like the Teton Range Bighorn Sheep Working Group. This group has helped determine the greatest threats to the population, such as habitat loss, disease, non-native mountain goats and disturbance from backcountry winter recreation.

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO