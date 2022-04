A virulent bird flu epidemic has reached at least 30 states and resulted in nearly 27 million chickens and turkeys being destroyed to check its spread. H5N1, a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, has been detected in commercial and backyard farms across the Midwest, South and East Coast. It's also been found in the wild: At least 36 bald eagles have died as a result of contracting the virus and last week, H5N1 is believed to have killed hundreds of cormorants, herons and other birds at Baker's Lake forest preserve, a well-known birdwatching haven in Barrington, Illinois.

