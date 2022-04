Prince Harry has been enjoying the past few days in the Netherlands as he's watched the 2022 Invictus Games. And ahead of the final day of events, the Duke of Sussex headed to Irish pub, O'Casey's, with a group of friends where he enjoyed a pint of Guinness. However, the royal made sure to limit himself to just the one alcoholic beverage as he sipped on lemonade for the rest of the evening. This seems to be the norm for the Duke, as pub owner John Gulay said the royal told him: "One pint, that's it. I stick to one pint and then I'll move to lemonade."

