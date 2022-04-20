Americas Best Value Inn & Suites police incidents drop in West Melbourne amid crackdown

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Increased West Melbourne police patrols and improved company operations at Americas Best Value Inn & Suites have triggered a drop in criminal incidents amid an ongoing crackdown.

“I think we have good news. And it’s certainly not time to unfurl a ‘mission accomplished’ banner or anything like that. But we’re trending in the right direction," City Attorney Morris Richardson said during Tuesday's West Melbourne City Council meeting.

"Improvements have been made. The numbers back that up. I think the Police Department is satisfied — happy — with the level of cooperation they’ve received from the property operator," Richardson said.

"As you’ll see, there’s still problems. And there’s still a lot of room for improvement. But it is trending in the right direction," he said.

Richardson's remarks kicked off a follow-up discussion on first-quarter activities at Americas Best Value Inn & Suites at 4431 W. New Haven Ave. That's where West Melbourne police conducted 362 patrols last year — or 6.6 times more than the annual average of the other nine nearby hotels.

More: Fatal overdoses, police calls at West Melbourne hotel trigger City Hall crackdown

More: People at hotel near Satellite Beach concerned over sheriff's targeting site for crime

During an average three-month quarter in 2021, police responded to 71 incidents and service calls at the hotel. The City Council called for reforms at the hotel during discussions in December and January.

The results? That number tumbled to 32 during the first quarter (January, February and March) of this year.

Richardson said 10 of those 32 incidents were traffic-related, such as expired tags or driver’s licenses — he said police routinely patrol the parking lot and run license tags for potential offenses. Officers also fielded eight narcotics-related incidents.

“They’ve all involved personal possession of paraphernalia with residue on it. We’re not talking about arresting dealers with large quantities of drugs there,” Richardson said of the narcotics incidents.

Three people fatally overdosed last year at Americas Best Value Inn & Suites — more than at any other West Melbourne hotel. For comparison's sake, only 11 confirmed and suspected overdose deaths occurred last year across the entire city.

No overdose deaths happened at Americas Best Value Inn & Suites during the first quarter, Richardson said. Diwa Inc., the Fort Lauderdale company that owns the hotel, has implemented a list of security-focused reforms. The hotel has:

Installed brighter LED exterior lighting.

Installed two license plate-reading cameras.

Stopped accepting cash payments for room rentals.

Enforced a new parking pass system for guest vehicles.

Council Member Pat Bentley said city officials should extend thanks to hotel ownership.

“There’s a 50% difference between last year and this year — first quarter, I get it. But I think we owe him to say, ‘Hey, thanks. You did what we asked. And there’s measurable results today,’ " Bentley said.

In one noteworthy incident at the hotel, a Palm Bay resident was arrested Jan. 29 after he severely beat a man in the face with a silver handgun, an arrest affidavit said. He faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand theft.

Richardson told council members the November death of 34-year-old Palm Bay resident Antonia Crum in a hotel room has been ruled a homicide by West Melbourne detectives, and the case is closed. Two weeks after her death, a 35-year-old man who police considered a person of interest barricaded himself inside a southeast Palm Bay home and fatally shot himself with a handgun.

Council Member John Dittmore, a retired police officer, publicly called for the crackdown on Americas Best Value Inn & Suites in December. Tuesday, he said he had reservations about how effective the efforts would be, but he said the campaign could serve as a model to use elsewhere.

“This is phenomenal. I want to commend the chief and the police department," Dittmore said.

"The undertaking to do this is not easy. It takes a lot of manpower to do these things," he said.

Richardson said he plans to report back to the City Council in about three months to review second-quarter hotel activities.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here .) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Americas Best Value Inn & Suites police incidents drop in West Melbourne amid crackdown