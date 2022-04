The three-day day intensive includes acting, vocal, and dance workshops, seminars with industry professionals, as well as mental health guidance. ROCKWALL, TX – April 6, 2022 — A new performing arts convention geared towards young artists ages 10-19 is coming to Dallas. Rebel Convention is a three-day intensive that includes master classes with Broadway professionals and industry professionals, scholarships, performance showcases, and mental health resources and encouragement for artists. Courses for parents interested in supporting their children’s artistic dreams are also available. The intensive will take place April 29th – May 1st, 2022 at Marriott Uptown Hotel.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO