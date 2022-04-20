ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kadarius Toney not at voluntary Giants minicamp after turbulent rookie season

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
 2 days ago

Kadarius Toney is not in the building.

Not the past two weeks, as the Giants opened up their offseason workout program. And, more importantly, not this week, as the Giants opened up a three-day minicamp. This is all voluntary, of course, as per NFL springtime rules, and Toney is taking this to heart and, for reasons he has not shared publicly, has not set foot at the team facility during new head coach Brian Daboll’s introductory phase.

“No, KT’s not here today,” Daboll said Wednesday prior to practice for Day 2 of the minicamp. “I’m not going to get into … we’ve had good attendance. I’ve had talks with some of the guys that haven’t been here but most everybody’s been here, whether they were here the first week, the second week. We’ve had good attendance.”

A bit later, Daboll said “almost everybody” when assessing the player attendance at this camp.

Cornerback James Bradberry is not participating, but there is a reason for his absence. He is not expected to be on the roster much longer, as the Giants reach a financial crossroads after the NFL Draft, when they need to come up with $12.5 million to sign their nine draft picks. Bradberry is set to count $21.8 million on the 2022 salary cap and trading him will save the Giants $12.1 million in cap space, space they need to operate their roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bAk0_0fEofDOs00
Kadarius Toney is not at the Giants’ voluntary minicamp.Corey Sipkin

There are no such exterior circumstances with Toney. He is coming off a turbulent rookie season. He was sidelined with a variety of physical ailments and two separate positive COVID-19 tests and played in only 10 games. He showed flashes of the elusive talent the previous Giants front office saw in him as the No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft but was not at all consistent. He finished his first NFL season with 39 receptions for only 420 yards — a disappointing per-catch average of 10.8 yards. He did not have a single touchdown.

With a new coaching regime, most young players would be eager to make a strong first impression. Toney, apparently, does not fall into this category. He cannot be fined for staying away given that this part of the program is voluntary.

Daboll was asked if Toney’s not being on the scene is a concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXoFG_0fEofDOs00 Giants receiver Kadarius Toney playing against the Raiders on Nov. 8, 2021.Robert Sabo

“Like I said, this is a voluntary camp,” Daboll said. “The guys that are here we’re gonna work with. The guys that aren’t, they’re gonna miss out on some things but it’s voluntary for a reason. That’s the nature of the rules.

“I’ve had good talks with KT, I’ve had good talks with some of the other guys. I’m encouraged where we are in terms of our participation, what we’ve been doing and we’re just gonna keep moving in the right direction.”

Toney is missing out, on the field and off it. There is a new offensive playbook to learn and Daboll has not made that playbook available for use virtually. Those who are participating in the offseason program and the minicamp get the playbook, those who are not, do not.

“No, we didn’t do anything virtual so when he gets here he’ll get the playbook,” Daboll said.

When Toney arrives is anyone’s guess.

Comments / 0

